New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): India recorded the highest single-day spike of 64,399 coronavirus cases, on Sunday taking the country's tally to 21,53,011.

As many as 861 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll due to the disease to 43,379, Union health ministry said.

The COVID-19 count includes 6,28,747 active cases and 14,80,885 cured/discharged/migrated patients.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said that the country achieved the peak of testing more than 7 lakhs tests in a single day. 7,19,364 tests were done in the last 24 hours.

India has recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day with 53,879 COVID patients having recovered and discharged yesterday leading to the recovery rate reaching 68.78 per cent in the country while the Case Fatality Rate has further slumped to 2.01 per cent today.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra had crossed the five-lakh active cases on Saturday. The state had 5,03,084 confirmed cases, including 1,47,048 active cases and 17,367 deaths, according to the state health department on August 8.

In addition to it, five new positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 2,617 including 88 active cases, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Tamil Nadu, the second worst affected state by the pandemic, recorded 5,994 new positive cases and 119 deaths. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,96,901 including 53,336 active cases, 2,38,638 discharged cases and 4,927 deaths, according to the state health department.

As per the health department of national capital 1,300 new coronavirus cases, and 13 deaths were reported today. The total number of cases in Delhi now stands at 1,45,427, including 1,30,587 recoveries, 10,729 active cases and 4,111 deaths.

In Andhra Pradesh 10,820 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths were reported, according to the COVID-19 Nodal Officer in the state. The total number of cases in the state are now at 2,27,860 including 87,112 active cases, 1,38,712 recovered cases and 2,036 deaths.

A total of 1,078 new corona cases were reported in Gujarat today, alongwith 25 fatalities. The state's tally rose to 71.064 including 14,272 active cases, 54,138 cured and discharged patients and 2,654 deaths, as per the state government.

The state control room for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand said that 230 new positive cases have been detected today, taking the total number of cases to 9,632 including 3,334 active cases, 6,134 recoveries and 125 deaths.

792 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths were reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 41,635. The death toll stands at 483, according to the state health department.

5,985 new COVID-19 positive cases and 107 deaths have been reported in Karnataka today. Total number of cases now stand at 1,78,087, including 80,973 active cases, 93,908 discharges and 3,198 deaths, according to the state department.

In the last 24 hours, Manipur reported 118 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 3,753, the Health Department of the state said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that 1,211 new COVID-19 cases, 970 recoveries and 2 deaths reported in the state in the last 24 hours. There are 12,347 active cases and 21,836 have recovered so far. The death toll stands at 108.

507 new positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today, 129 from Jammu division and 378 from Kashmir. Total number of cases at 24,897 including 7,422 active cases, 17,003 recoveries and 472 deaths, according to the J-K administration.

Total COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh rose to 3,334 on Sunday, including 2,128 patients cured and 13 deaths, as per the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

