New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): With 38,310 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 cases surged to 82,67,623 on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 490 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,23,097.

The total active cases are 5,41,405 after a decrease of 20,503 in the last 24 hours. The recoveries have reached 76,03,121 with 58,323 new discharges.

Maharashtra reported 4,909 new COVID-19 cases, 6,973 discharges and 120 deaths, as per the State Health Department. The COVID-19 tally of the state rose to 16,92,693 including 15,31,277 recoveries and 44,248 deaths. The active cases are at 1,16,543.

Karnataka reported 2,756 new COVID-19 cases, 7,140 discharges, and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now at 8,32,396 including 40,395 active cases, 7,80,735 discharges and 11,247 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh reported 2,849 new COVID-19 cases taking the total positive cases in the state to 8,30,731. There are 21,672 active cases and 8,02,325 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,734.

A total of 3,981 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths were reported in West Bengal today. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 3,85,589 including 36,443 active cases, 3,42,133 discharges and 7,013 deaths.

A total of 6,725 new COVID-19 cases, 3,610 recoveries, and 48 deaths were recorded in Delhi today. The total cases now stand at 4,03,096 including 3,60,069 recoveries, 36,375 active cases and 6,652 deaths.

Punjab reported 415 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths today. The total number of cases now stand at 1,34,786 including 1,26,315 discharges, 4,226 active cases and 4,245 deaths.

Gujarat reported 954 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths and 1,197 recoveries today. The total tally at 1,75,633 including 1,59,448 recoveries and 3,734 deaths. Total active cases are at 12,451.

Manipur recorded 150 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths today. The total number of positive cases stand at 19,241 including 15,460 recoveries, 3,597 active cases and 184 deaths.

Uttarakhand reported 316 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 63,197. Active cases are at 3,705.

Rajasthan detected 1,725 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths today. The total positive cases in the state stand at 2,02,220 with 1,936 deaths, 1,83,899 recoveries/discharges and 16,385 active cases.

A total of 6,862 new COVID-19 cases and 8,802 recoveries and 26 deaths have been reported in Kerala today. The number of active cases now stand at 84,713. The death toll is at 1,559 and 3,64,745 patients have recovered so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,46,247 samples were tested on November 2 while cumulative 11,17,89,350 samples have been tested so far.

The Union Health on Monday informed that the active coronavirus cases comprise only 6.83 per cent of the total cases while the national recovery rate is at 91.68 per cent. (ANI)

