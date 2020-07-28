New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) With a single-day increase of 47,703 COVID-19 cases, India's virus tally mounted to 14,83,156 on Wednesday, while the recoveries surged to 9,52,743, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country's death toll due to the virus rose to 33,425 with 654 deaths being reported in a 24-hour span, data updated at 8 am showed.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord India Pre-Bookings to Open Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India; Prices, Offers & Specifications.

There are 4,96,988 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently.

According to the data, the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 64.24 per cent, while the fatality-rate is 2.25 per cent.

Also Read | 4G Internet Services Restored in Jammu And Kashmir? Fake Order Regarding Restoration of High-Speed Internet Goes Viral on Social Media.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

This is the sixth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)