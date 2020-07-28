OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the OnePlus Nord handset in India last week. The 8GB+128GB, 12GB + 256GB models in Gray Onyx & Marble Blue shades will be available for sale from August 4 whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant in Marble Blue colour will be sold from August 6 during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020. The pre-bookings of the affordable phone will open today at 12 Noon through Amazon India website. As a part of the launch offer, the Nord smartphone will be offered with Rs 2,000 off on transactions made via American Express card, Benefits worth Rs 6,000 on Reliance Jio & no-cost EMI option up to 6 months across all major banks. OnePlus Nord Affordable Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 24,999; Prices, Features, Variants & Specs.

As far as specifications are concerned, the affordable phone sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the device comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup flaunting a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens & a 5MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies & attending video calls, there is a 32MP main shooter with SonyIMX616 sensor & an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

OnePlus Nord Smartphone Launched In India (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, the device comes in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

OnePlus Nord comes in two colour options (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The mobile phone comes packed with a 4,115mAh battery with 30T fast charging support & runs on Android 10 based OxygenOS 10.5 out of the box. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord with 6GB & 64GB is priced at Rs 24,999 whereas 8GB & 128GB, 12GB & 256GB models cost Rs 27,999 & Rs 29,999 respectively.

