New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 195.67 crores, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 195.67 crores (1,95,67,37,014) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,51,69,966 sessions," the government data said.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.54 crore (3,54,38,168) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022, onwards.

India's active caseload currently stands at 58,215. Active cases now constitute 0.13 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.65 per cent. As many as 7,624 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,74,712.

12,213 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The last 24 hours saw a total of 5,19,419 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.63 crore (85,63,90,449) cumulative tests.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 2.38 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 2.35 per cent.

After a gap of more than three months, India witnessed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases as the country recorded as many as 12,213 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. On February 26 this year, India recorded 11,499 COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, India had already reported 8,641 fresh cases of the virus. (ANI)

