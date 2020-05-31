India News | India's Eastern Region Has Potential to Become Growth Engine of Country, Need to Develop It: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that eastern region of the country has the potential to become India's growth engine and there is a need to develop this region.

Addressing the nation through the 65th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said: "What we are witnessing today in the country, gives us an opportunity to look at what happened in the past, analyse it and take lessons for the future. Today by seeing the pain of our migrant workers, we can realise the pain of the eastern region of our country. There is a need to develop the eastern region which has the potential to become the growth engine of the country."

He said that manpower of the eastern region has the capability to take India to new heights. "The country's sustainable development is possible with the development of this region,'" he added.

The Prime Minister said that the world has never experienced anything like this COVID-19 crisis before.

"In this situation, we are facing new challenges and difficulties arising out of it. This is happening in every corona affected country and India too is not untouched by it. No section of society in the country free from problem," Modi said.

"Poor and labourers are worst affected of this crisis. Their pain cannot be expressed in words. We are trying to share this pain, entire country is trying. Everybody is doing hard work. Railways employees are working round the clock. They are frontline corona warriors," Modi said.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Modi said that people should stay vigilant and it is important to be even more careful now as a major part of our economy has opened up.

The Prime Minister had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended, in phases, till May 31. (ANI)

