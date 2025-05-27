Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 27 (ANI): India's first AI-centric Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is being established in Nava Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. This will be a dedicated area specially designed for the development and operation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and computer data-related technologies.

The zone will host state-of-the-art computer systems and servers that will run AI systems capable of human-like reasoning, making it a hub for major global companies to carry out their digital operations, the Chief Minister's office said.

The government has granted tax exemptions and other legal relaxations to accelerate the development of new technologies here. For the first time in India, such a zone completely focused on AI is being created, positioning Nava Raipur as the country's next digital and technological hub. This project is considered a major leap toward making India a global leader in technology.

In Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India's first AI-based "RackBank Data Center SEZ" will be developed. This Special Economic Zone will be entirely dedicated to computers, the internet, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The project is being developed by RackBank Datacenters Pvt. Ltd., with an investment of approximately Rs 1000 crores.

The SEZ will spread over around 6 acres and will feature a modern 1.5 lakh square feet data center equipped with cutting-edge technology. There are future plans to build four high-density data centers with a combined capacity of 80 megawatts, capable of supporting digital networks across multiple states. This initiative will elevate Chhattisgarh's position on the national technology map.

Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai described it as a new beginning for a new Chhattisgarh and said the investment would generate new employment opportunities for youth and bring technological recognition to the state. Moreover, this initiative will further the visions of Digital India and Make in India.

RackBank CEO Narendra Sen stated that the goal is to make India self-reliant in AI. The data center will offer jobs such as IT engineers, data specialists, cybersecurity officers, network managers, and many more. The company will collaborate with Chhattisgarh's ITI, engineering, and polytechnic institutes to run training programs that prepare students for the industry.

In today's world, AI is not limited to computers alone. It influences our language, thinking, education, health, and even agriculture. The data center being built in Raipur will be the home of these services. Major companies like Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Meta will run their AI services here. For the first time, India will not only be a consumer but also a self-reliant producer and host of these services.

The most remarkable aspect of this project is that its impact will not be limited to technological advancements. It will reach villages and small towns. Students from districts such as Kanker, Sukma, Bilaspur, and Dantewada will be able to live in Raipur and work with global companies. They will no longer have to move to Bangalore or abroad.

The data center will be built following green building certification standards, incorporating solar energy, water conservation, and energy-efficient equipment. (ANI)

