New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the release of the passport of YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia from the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau to enable him to travel abroad.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh allowed Allahabadia to apply to the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau for the release of the passport.

The order of the apex court came as it was informed that the investigation in the FIRs registered against him in Assam and Maharashtra, for his controversial remarks in an episode of India's Got Latent, was completed.

Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahabadia, also requested the apex court to club the Assam and Maharashtra FIRs, saying that both of them pertain to the same show.

However, the bench stated that the Guwahati FIR contained certain specific allegations that are not present in the Mumbai FIR.

The apex court was hearing his petition seeking clubbing of FIRs registered against him across the country for controversial remarks made by him and others who were part of an episode of India's Got Latent.

Earlier, the top court had permitted Allahabadia to resume his podcast 'The Ranveer Show', subject to maintaining standards of decency and morality.

It had allowed Allahabadia to resume the show after taking into note that the livelihood of around 280 employees depends on the telecast of his show.

Before that, the bench had directed Allahabadia and his associates to be "off from show business for some time".

The top court had come down heavily on Allahabadia for his inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on the show, and described it as "dirty and perverted."

The apex court had also directed that no further FIR shall be registered against him on the basis of the episode aired on the show. It had also asked him to deposit his passport with the police, and he couldn't leave the country without permission from the court.

It had also asked the Centre if it wants to do something about obscene content on YouTube and other social media and sought Attorney General and Solicitor General assistance in the matter.

On February 11, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the Guwahati Police had registered an FIR against YouTubers and social influencers Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions on India's Got Latent.

FIRs have been registered against them in Mumbai and Guwahati. (ANI)

