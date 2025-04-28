The Supreme Court on Monday directed the release of YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia’s passport, which had been deposited as a condition for interim protection from arrest in obscenity-related FIRS linked to his appearance on the controversial show India’s Got Talent. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh passed the order after being informed that investigations in the FIRs filed in Assam and Maharashtra had been completed. The Court permitted Allahabadia to approach the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau to retrieve his passport. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row: Ranveer Allahbadia Appears Before Assam Police for Questioning Over Controversial Remark on Samay Raina’s Show (Watch).

Ranveer Allahabadia Controversy:

#BREAKING: The Supreme Court has granted relief to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in the 'India’s Got Latent' remarks case, ordering the release of his passport with conditions. The court was informed that the investigation against him had been completed and he will appear whenever… pic.twitter.com/QRbpuKu77V — IANS (@ians_india) April 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)