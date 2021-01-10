Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) Retractable landing gear systems for unmanned aerial vehicles, indigenously built by the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment here, a unit of the DRDO, were handed over to the Navy on Sunday.

The CVRDE, engaged in design and development of armoured vehicles and combat systems, said it designed and built the three tonne Retractable Landing Gear Systems for TAPAS Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and a one tonne landing gear system to the SWiFT UAV under the the Centre's 'Atmanirbhar' programme. The gear systems were developed at CVRDE facility in suburban Avadi, a press release said.

Defence Research and Debvelopment Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G Satheesh Reddy, speaking on the occasion, said it was an important achievement and extended his congratulations to the CVRDE. Besides the landing gear systems, as many as 18 types of state-of-the-art indigenously developed hydraulic lubrication and fuel filters were also handed over to the Navy at the event. The filters, also designed and developed at CVRDE, were manufactured with support from industries under the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative while the funding was from the DRDO and the Navy, the release said. Later, Reddy reviewed the various projects of CVRDE and appreciated the efforts the establishment for the progress achieved, the release added. PTI VIJ

