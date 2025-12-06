Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 6 (ANI): IndiGo's flight operations faced significant disruptions on Saturday, with multiple cancellations reported at Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad airports, officials said. Thiruvananthapuram International Airport saw six domestic flights cancelled throughout the day, affecting passenger travel plans across key routes.

The airline had a total of 26 scheduled movements, including both domestic and international arrivals and departures.

According to Thiruvananthapuram airport officials, IndiGo had 22 domestic movements scheduled for December 6, including 11 arrivals and 11 departures, as well as four international operations, two arrivals and two departures.

Officials confirmed that the six cancelled domestic flights included three arrivals and three departures, operating on the Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru sectors. The disruptions caused inconvenience to passengers, who were advised to coordinate with the airline for rescheduling and updates.

Operations at Ahmedabad Airport were also impacted, with authorities reporting seven arrivals and 12 departures cancelled between 12 am and 6 am on December 6. The disruptions at multiple airports reflect ongoing operational challenges faced by the airline in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday ordered the constitution of a high-level, four-member committee to conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to widespread operational disruptions at IndiGo Airlines in recent days.

According to an official order, the DGCA noted that IndiGo failed to adequately prepare for the implementation of revised Duty Period, Flight Duty Period, Flight Time Limitations, and Prescribed Rest Periods under the FDTL CAR 2024.

These norms, phased in after a Delhi High Court ruling earlier this year, required airlines to strengthen manpower planning and roster restructuring, and to ensure a seamless transition to the new fatigue-management framework.

Despite repeated instructions, the regulator observed that IndiGo struggled to accurately forecast crew availability, complete training on time, and realign duty rosters. As a result, cascading delays and cancellations began surfacing in late November 2025, eventually rising to 170-200 cancellations per day, far higher than at other carriers.

The DGCA stated that this pointed to "deficiencies in internal oversight, operational preparedness, and compliance planning," warranting an independent examination.

The newly formed committee comprises Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, and senior safety officials Captain Kapil Manglik and Captain Lokesh Rampal.

They have been tasked with "identifying the underlying causes leading to widespread operational disruptions" and "assessing the adequacy of manpower planning, fluctuating roster systems, and implementation preparedness in the context of FTDL CAR 2024".

They will also review IndiGo's compliance with the revised FDTL provisions and IndiGo's compliance with the revised FDTL provisions. The panel will also assess accountability for operational failures, examine the airline's mitigation measures, and determine whether adequate steps are being taken to restore normal operations.

The committee has been directed to submit its findings and recommendations to the DGCA within 15 days. The regulator said the report will enable "necessary regulatory enforcement action and ensure institutional strengthening" to prevent such large-scale disruptions in the future. (ANI)

