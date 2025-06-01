New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): An IndiGo flight from Raipur to Delhi experienced turbulence due to a duststorm, prompting the pilot to climb up again when the aircraft was about to touch down at Delhi airport.

Flight 6E 6313 landed safely at Delhi airport after making many circles in the air. The video of the incident also went viral on social media.

The pilot announced that the wind speed was upto 80 km/hrs, and he discontinued the approach and climbed back till the weather cleared.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Sunday witnessed a spell of rain, accompanied by strong winds over the southern parts of Delhi.

The rains are due to an east-southeastward-moving cloud cluster, according to the Meteorological Department.

The spell of rain offered a much-needed respite from the heat, as the national capital recorded maximum temperatures of more than 39 C earlier in the morning.

According to IMD, Safdarjung area recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar 39.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 39.4 degrees Celsius and Palam recording 39.1 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has issued warnings of thunderstorms, lightning and squall for the next two days, on June 2-3, in the national capital.

The IMD has issued warnings on the nowcast for atleast 8 districts, including South, South East, New Delhi, East, Central, Sahadara, North East. The Met Department has said that the winds could reach up to 80 kmph too. Meanwhile, South West, West and North West Districts have been issued an advisory to watch out for light rains, thunderstorms and lightning. (ANI)

