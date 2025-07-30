New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): IndiGo airlines on Wednesday opened bookings for increased flight frequencies for recently launched long-haul routes connecting Mumbai with Amsterdam and Manchester, as per a release.

Starting September 20, 2025, the airlines will fly six times per week between Mumbai and Amsterdam, and will increase their service on October 13 onwards.

Additionally, flights between Mumbai and Manchester will be enhanced to four times weekly, in effect from September 22, 2025.

The airlines also look forward to receiving five additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft in the ongoing financial year, the first of which is expected to be received by mid-September and shall enable the airline to bolster its service on these routes, the release further stated.

A week earlier, Union Civil Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu launched new flight routes from Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport to be operated by IndiGo.

After Air India Express, IndiGo becomes the second airline to mark its presence in Hindon Airport. Four months ago, Air India Express started its operations here.

Hindon Airport in NCR will now be connected with nine Indian cities -- Bengaluru, Kolkata, Varanasi, Goa, Patna, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Indore through IndiGo services.

"This is a (Udan) success of Hindon, Ghaziabad, western Uttar Pradesh, and the entire country. This is an Udan of the ambitions and aspirations of common Indians," the Union minister said from the Hindon Airport.

Airlines fleet, airports, terminal capacity, and flyers have doubled in India over the past decade, the minister said, reflecting the growth India's civil aviation sector has made.

"During 2024-2034, civil aviation in tier II and III cities will grow and we will have to unlock the potential. Hindon will serve as an example," the minister said.

With operations from both Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and Hindon Airport (HDO), flyers based out of the National Capital Region will be served by these two airports.

The Hindon Airport's development work was taken up in 2019 under UDAN at Rs 50 crore, in collaboration with Indian Air Force, Minister Naidu said in his address. (ANI)

