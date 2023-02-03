Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) An IndiGo passenger who was to travel to Patna from Delhi airport boarded a different flight and landed at Udaipur, and aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident.

The incident whereby the passenger landed at Udaipur airport happened on January 30.

"We are aware of the incident that took place with a passenger in 6E-319, Delhi-Udaipur flight. We are engaged with the authorities on this matter," the airline said in a statement on Friday.

According to a DGCA source, the passenger had booked an IndiGo flight for Patna from Delhi.

The source said that when he was in the boarding area, the boarding process was on for the flights to Patna and Udaipur from different gates.

The passenger by mistake got into the queue for the Udaipur flight and boarded that flight. He realised the mistake only on landing at the Udaipur airport, the source said.

Further, the source said the airline came to know about the incident after the passenger alerted airport officials.

Later, IndiGo flew him back to Delhi and the next day, he took the flight to Patna, the source added.

"We have sought a detailed report about the incident from the airline. We will act and do whatever is to be done," the source said.

