Dehradun, May 5 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday asked officials to be fully prepared for every situation that might arise due to India's strict action against terrorism.

The Indian armed forces are on high alert in the wake of the current hostilities between New Delhi and Islamabad following the Pahalgam terrorist attack of April 22 and India's strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7 in retaliation.

At a high-level meeting with officials at the Secretariat here, Dhami asked them to exercise special vigilance in the border areas and keep the administrative units in such areas on high alert.

Dhami asked them to ensure the availability of life-saving medicines, surgical equipment and other necessary medical resources in adequate quantities in all the hospitals of the state.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has been directed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential food items, ration and drinking water to people in the state.

Relief and rescue teams should also be kept ready so that prompt action can be taken in case of an emergency, he said.

Dhami asked the Information Department to play an active role in giving timely information to the public and helping it stay away from rumours.

"The safety of people is of paramount importance to the government and we are ready to deal with any kind of emergency," Dhami said.

