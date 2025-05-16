Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has put a stay on declaration of result of NEET-UG examination while hearing a petition filed by a medical student claiming power cut at examination centre in the city.

A single bench of Justice Subodh Abhyankar heard the matter on Friday and granted the stay on the declaration of result. Additionally, he also issued notice to the respondents to file a reply into the matter within four weeks.

Also Read | 'Punjab Can Be Made Completely Drug Free': Arvind Kejriwal Vows to Take War Against Drugs at Street Level in State.

Advocate for the petitioner, Mradul Bhatnagar told ANI, "NEET exam was conducted at around 4,000 centres across the country and Indore was also one of the cities where exams were held. Examination for NEET was held at around 40-45 centres in Indore city. Of these, students claimed that there were around 15 such centres where power supply was interrupted. There was a power cut for around 1-2 hours at different centres during the three-hour long exam."

"The Meteorological Office issued the advisory of the weather condition prior but exams were conducted ignoring the advisory and no alternative arrangement was made for power supply and light. So, a few students took exams in candlelight, emergency lamps and some students face no alternative arrangement. The students underwent mental stress during the three-hour long exam. They failed to take exams properly, following which, their performance suffers," he added.

Also Read | Jnanpith Award 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Confers 58th Jnanpith Award on Sanskrit Scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya (See Pics).

"Following which a petition was filed before the Indore bench of MP High Court, the court took the matter seriously and issued notice to respondents to file a reply into the matter within four weeks and grant a stay on the declaration of NEET results till then," Bhatnagar said.

He added that the matter was listed on the bench of Justice Subodh Abhyankar and he granted the stay in the matter.

"Considering the fact that the respondent(s) have failed to provide proper conditions to the petitioner, who was appearing in NEET-UG examination, which was held on 04.05.2025, and was prevented due to power failure in various parts of the city, it is directed that till the next date of hearing, the result of NEET-UG shall not be declared by the respondents," the court observed as stated in the order.

The respondents in the matter include National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET exam, Union Ministry of Education, Health and Family welfare, MD of MP Paschim Khestra Vidyut Co. Ltd (electricity company) and ILVA Higher Secondary School (exam centre). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)