Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Indore Police arrested two accused, identified as Ajay and Pradeep, on Thursday for allegedly making fake documents.

After getting information that the accused were allegedly making fake voter IDs, Aadhar cards, PAN cards, mark sheets, and other documents, Banganaga Police Station in charge Rajendra Soni laid a trap after which they were arrested.

Also Read | Punjab Congress Crisis: CLP To Meet Today To Discuss on Issues Within the Party.

"A complainant had registered a complaint yesterday that Ajay and Pradeep made fake documents on their online platform. They used a web application to make these fake documents. The complainant reported to us after getting a fake voter ID of a woman made within two minutes," said the police officer to the media.

"We arrested them and registered a case. We have recovered a lot of fake documents. It is to be investigated that how people used or misused these documents," he added.

Also Read | Schools in Leh To Remain Closed Till October 2 Amid COVID-19 Spike.

Fake documents, a computer, printer and scanner were seized from the spot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)