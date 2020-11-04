Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Acting on a tip-off, Indore police on Wednesday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in online IPL betting and seized over Rs 38,600 from their possession.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Prateek, alias Parul, Yogesh and Anand.

Assistant Sub-inspector Balaram Singh Tomar of Crime Branch said they have also seized 14 mobile phones, two LCD TVs, two laptops, details of several bank accounts, a pen drive and 13 diaries.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on, he added. (ANI)

