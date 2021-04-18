Indore, Apr 18 (PTI) Two nephews of late BJP president Kushabhau Thakre died here within a span of three days while undergoing treatment for coronavirus, a family member said.

While Kushabhau's one nephew Shirish Thakre (59) died in the city's Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital (MTH) on Sunday morning, another nephew Shailesh Thakre (62) breathed his last three days ago at another city-based hospital, Prasanna Pradhan of the Thakre family told PTI.

MTH in-charge Dr Pramendra Thakur said that Shirish Thakre was on oxygen support and his condition had suddenly become critical.

