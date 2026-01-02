Maihar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Friday said the state government is closely monitoring the water contamination incident in Indore and has taken all necessary steps to ensure proper treatment for those affected.

Speaking to reporters on the issue, Shukla said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is personally visiting hospitals, meeting patients and their families, and interacting with doctors to review the medical response. He added that senior minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has been actively stationed in Indore for the past three days to oversee relief and administrative measures.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 2, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

"The government will ensure the best possible treatment for all affected people. The reasons behind the water contamination will be thoroughly investigated," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Dy CM Rajendra Shukla said, "The CM is himself meeting patients and their families over there. He is also speaking with doctors. Our senior minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, has been actively working in Indore for the last three days. The government will ensure the best treatment, and the reasons for the contamination will be investigated..."

Also Read | 'People Like Shah Rukh Khan Are Traitors': BJP Leader Sangeet Som on KKR Selecting Bangladeshi Cricket Player Mustafizur Rahman (Watch Video).

Shukla stressed that the state administration is working in coordination with health and municipal authorities to contain the situation and prevent any recurrence, while assuring citizens that strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

Earlier, Indore Collector Shivam Verma said the initial report suggests water contamination, while authorities continue to assess the situation on the ground."The initial report indicates that the water is contaminated, but we are gathering more information. We have admitted 13 patients. Our survey team is going door-to-door to check for symptoms among people. We are distributing chlorine tablets everywhere," Verma said. He added that the situation is being closely monitored.

Currently, 201 patients are admitted across private and government facilities, and 71 have been discharged. The number of patients has decreased, but we are keeping an eye on the situation, and whoever is found infected is being treated," he said. Verma further stated that the state government has assured full support to the affected families.

"As per the Chief Minister's instructions, free treatment will be provided to the victims, and if they have deposited any money, it will be refunded," he added. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident following reports of multiple deaths linked to contaminated water in the area.

"Reportedly, the residents had been complaining about the supply of contaminated water for several days, but the authorities took no action," the NHRC said in a statement, seeking a detailed report from the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary within two weeks. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)