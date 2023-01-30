Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): A woman impersonating a lawyer was arrested, after being caught filming a court hearing in the Indore district court, on Saturday.

Anil Naidu, the lawyer who caught the girl making the video told ANI on Saturday, "Today, the bail hearing of Bajrang Dal leader Tannu Sharma was going on, which was being filmed by the accused woman. On being asked, she said that she is a lawyer."

The lawyer alleged that the accused was making a video on the instructions of a lawyer named Noorjahan, and was asked to send the video to the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

"She has often been seen with lawyer Noorjahan and Delhi SC lawyer Hashmi, the latter of whom put objection against the bail to Bajrang Dal leader Tannu Sharma. No identity card or lawyer's certificate was found on her. The Bar Association has handed over the girl to MG Road Police," he said.

Informing about the matter, Additional DCP Rajesh Raghuvanshi said on Sunday, "A young woman had reached the District Court dressed as a lawyer and was caught by the lawyers while making a video during the hearing on the bail application of Bajrang Dal workers who were arrested and sent to jail for raising objectionable slogans."

He said that the police had registered a case against the girl after the lawyers handed over to her.

"On the District Bar Association application, the police have registered a case under sections 419, 420, 120 (B) of IPC. Rs 1.5 lakh was also recovered from her possession," he said.

The Additional DCP said that the girl has been identified as Sonu Mansuri, who is a resident of district Khargone and is studying law at a college in Dewas.

"The police are verifying her details and investigating her connections with lawyer Noorjahan. We are also investigating to whom the video was being sent, from where she got the money and what she was going to do with it," he further said.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

