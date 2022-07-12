New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) India's industrial production rose 19.6 per cent in May 2022, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 20.6 per cent in May 2022.

In May 2022, the mining output climbed 10.9 per cent, and power generation increased 23.5 per cent.

The IIP had grown by 27.6 per cent in May 2021.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, when it had contracted 18.7 per cent.

It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

