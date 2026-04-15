Chandigarh [India], April 15 (ANI): Roundglass Tennis Academy athlete Puneeth M has capped off a phenomenal campaign at the ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championships Finals in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

According to a release, the young prodigy showcased his dominance on the continental stage, capturing the singles championship in Week 1 and finishing as the doubles runner-up in Week 2 on Monday.

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Following his stellar performances against the best players in the region, Puneeth has officially secured his qualification for the 14 & Under Wimbledon tournament. In addition to this historic milestone, he has earned a highly coveted spot on the ITF Asian 14 & Under Touring Team that will compete across Europe later this year.

During the opening week's singles final, the second-seeded Puneeth delivered a commanding performance to defeat Hong Kong's Him Wong to clinch the title, a victory that helped India finish at the top of the overall country standings. He currently holds the All-India No. 1 rank in the AITA Boys Under-14 standings.

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The Roundglass Tennis Academy in Chandigarh continues to emerge as a premier hub for elite and emerging Indian talent. Along with Puneeth and recent Junior Davis Cup team selectee Ribhav Saroha, the academy is the training base for current singles No. 1 Sumit Nagal and doubles No. 1 Yuki Bhambri.

Former India women's singles No. 1 Karman Kaur Thandi, former India junior No. 1 Hitesh Chauhan, and former India junior No. 4 Arjun Rathi all represent Roundglass Tennis Academy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)