Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that industries will have a big role in strengthening the state's economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said that in this time of crisis, the state government is getting the support of every section of society, including private institutions and industries.

The chief minister was addressing a virtual function organised by Vedanta group's Hindustan Zinc Limited for distribution of oxygen concentrators in five districts of the state.

Gehlot called upon people and organisations to participate in this campaign to save lives.

The chief minister said that even after dealing with Covid, it will be a big challenge to strengthen the economy of the state and provide employment to people. In this, industrial groups can play an important role, he said.

Gehlot said that the entire country is facing an unprecedented crisis arising out of the second wave of COVID-19.

The state government is engaged in protecting the lives of the people of the state. Recently, it became a major challenge to meet the need of oxygen for the treatment of patients, he said.

To meet this sudden need and to meet future requirements, Rajasthan has made a systematic effort, and in this work, it is getting full cooperation from Rajasthanis settled abroad, locals and industries, Gehlot said.

The chief minister said that along with conducting door-to-door survey in rural areas, the state government is working on war footing to strengthen health services up to the CHC (community health centres) and PHC levels.

He said that the number of ICUs and oxygen beds are being increased in hospitals affiliated to medical colleges, district hospitals as well as community health centers at the block level.

Gehlot said that about 8,000 Community Health Officers (CHOs) have been recruited to meet the human resource shortage and soon 1,000 doctors and 25,000 nursing staff are going to join services on a temporary basis.

He said that the Centre has left the responsibility of vaccines on states for the young population of 18 to 45 years. In such a situation, industries should cooperate in providing vaccines to Rajasthan, Gehlot said.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi said that after playing a constructive role in the development of the mineral sector of the state, Vedanta group should come forward to provide employment opportunities to a large number of people.

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal said that it is also the responsibility of industrial groups to help governments in saving people from the pandemic and Vedanta group has always been ready to help in such times.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)