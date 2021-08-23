Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) An FIR was registered against the parents of a four-day-old infant who was found abandoned on a footpath near a cinema hall in south Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The infant was spotted near Metro Cinema on Sunday, following which he was taken to Cama Hospital. His condition is stable now, an official said.

Azad Maidan police have registered a case under section 317 (Whoever being the father or mother of a child under the age of 12 years, or having the care of such child, shall expose or leave such child in any place with the intention of wholly abandoning such child) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified parents.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

