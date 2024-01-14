India News | Infant Mauled to Death by Dogs: MP CM Seeks People's Suggestions to Prevent Such Incidents

Bhopal, Jan 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday sought suggestions from the people of the state to curb the menace of stray dogs after a 7-month-old boy was mauled to death recently.

The child was attacked by a pack of dogs in Bhopal's Ayodhya Nagar on Wednesday. A video of the gruesome incident, in which his arm was severed, went viral on social media.

"To prevent such incidents, it is necessary suggestions are invited from people so that appropriate measures can be taken," Yadav said.

Expressing pain over the Bhopal incident, Yadav also directed officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the bereaved family, who are labourers hailing from Guna district.

The body of the child was exhumed, after the family held the last rites on Wednesday itself, and was sent for post mortem on Saturday, police said.

Ayodhya Nagar inspector Mahesh Nilhare said the child's mother had placed him on the ground to work nearby and a pack of dogs lurking around attacked him.

After the incident, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation caught eight stray dogs from Ayodhya Nagar, while the collector has directed that a campaign be run to catch such animals, officials said.

