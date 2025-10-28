Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Infantry Day celebrations commenced at the Infantry School, Mhow, on Monday with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Infantry Memorial. Lieutenant General Gajendra Joshi, AVSM, SM, Commandant, Infantry School, Mhow, paid tribute on this occasion.

Infantry Day is celebrated to commemorate the heroic act of the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army in 1947, soon after India's independence, in preventing Kashmir from falling into Pakistani hands.

Also Read | United Arab Emirates vs United States of America ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UAE vs USA ICC CWC League 2 ODI Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

A large number of senior Infantry officers, veterans, and soldiers of other ranks participated in the event, remembering and paying homage to the martyred heroes of the Infantry. A grand event, "Runveer 7.0," an Infantry Day Marathon, will also be organised on November 9, 2025, at the Infantry School, Mhow, under the theme "Saluting Op Sindoor", according to the Ministry of Defence.

October 27th is a historically significant day for India. Seventy-eight years ago, the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army landed on the Srinagar airfield and, with unwavering resolve, prevented Kashmir from falling into Pakistani hands. In commemoration of this heroic act by the Infantry, October 27th is celebrated as "Infantry Day."

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 28, 2025: RVNL, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and Tata Chemicals Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

The Infantry branch of the Indian Army is one of the largest branches in the world and is aptly called the "Queen of Battle." Infantry soldiers have always upheld the glorious traditions of the Indian Army and have made significant contributions to nation-building. Infantry personnel have consistently fulfilled their responsibilities, from humanitarian relief operations during natural disasters to participating in United Nations peacekeeping missions, thereby establishing India's image as a responsible and peace-loving nation on the world stage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)