New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out the Centre saying that inflation is at its peak around Diwali and added that he wished the government had a sensitive heart for the people.

"It's Diwali. Inflation is at its peak. It's not a joke. I wish the Modi government had a sensitive heart for the public," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Also Read | Bandi Chhor Diwas 2021: Eco-Friendly Celebration Planned At Golden Temple For Diwali.

His statement comes amid rising fuel prices.

Petrol and diesel prices remained constant today after constantly rising for seven consecutive days.

Also Read | Microsoft Teams Gets Mesh Technology for Holographic Experience During Video Chats: Report.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 110.04 and Rs 98.42 per litre respectively. Petrol and diesel cost Rs Rs 115.85 and Rs 106.62 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 110.49 and Rs 101.56 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 106.66 and Rs 102.59 per litre in Chennai respectively.

On November 1, the prices of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas LPG cylinders were hiked by Rs 266. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)