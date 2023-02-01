New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday listed seven priorities of Union Budget 2023-24, including infrastructure, green growth, financial sector and youth power.

She said four transformative opportunities can be used in Amrit Kaal for enhancing economic empowerment.

The finance minister said digital public infrastructure for agriculture will be built as open source, open standard and interoperable public good.

Infrastructure growth has been offering multiplier effects in the economy. Under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), over 89,151 projects worth Rs 141.4 lakh crore are under various stages of implementation.

The government has also launched the National Monetisation Pipeline with an investment potential of Rs 9 lakh crore.

