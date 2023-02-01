Bengaluru, February 1: A 3.5-year-old toddler was raped and killed in Bengaluru, police sources said on Wednesday, adding that the accused has been arrested. According to the sources, the 26-year-old accused and the girl child's mother were in a relation for a year and the latter was living with him after she left her husband. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabs Colleague With Scissor After He Refused To ‘Show’ Wife on Video Call.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he committed the crime under the influence of marijuana. The toddler was found dead on Monday night after which the police had lodged a suspicious death case. Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Stabs Girl to Death for Rejecting His Proposal in Presidency College, Attempts Suicide (Disturbing Video).

The post-mortem reports later confirmed that the girl was raped and killed. The police immediately arrested the accused and after being interrogation, he confessed to the crime. The woman worked in a garment factory. Taking advantage of her absence, the accused raped and beaten the child to death.

