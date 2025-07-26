Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said infrastructure and energy are vital for a state's progress, and highlighted that the Centre's focus over the last 11 years reflects its strong commitment to Tamil Nadu's development.

Speaking at a public event in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi (or Tuticorin), after launching multiple development projects, PM Modi said, "Infrastructure and energy are the backbone of any state's development. In these 11 years, our focus on energy and infrastructure reflects our dedication and commitment to the development of Tamil Nadu. All the projects today will also make Thoothukudi and Tamil Nadu a hub of connectivity, clean energy, and new opportunities."

PM Modi arrived in Tamil Nadu on Saturday evening after concluding a two-nation visit to the Maldives and the UK.

On the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, he also paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil war. "Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas. I first pay my respects to the brave heroes of Kargil and offer my tributes to the martyrs. I have been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to visit this holy land of Lord Shri Ram after a four-day trip to foreign countries," PM Modi said.

He also referred to the signing of a historic Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK during his foreign visit.

Emphasising India's growing global stature, PM Modi said the world's increasing trust in India reflects the country's rising self-confidence. "This is a symbol of the world's growing trust in India and India's new self-confidence. With this self-confidence, we will build a developed India, a developed Tamil Nadu. Today, with the blessings of Lord Rameshwar and Thiruchendur Murugan, a new chapter of development is being written in Thoothukudi," he said.

Congratulating the people of Tamil Nadu, PM Modi said the projects launched mark another major step in the state's growth journey.

"In February last year, I laid the foundation stone for the Outer Harbour Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port and dedicated to the nation several development projects worth hundreds of crores.... Today, I am laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various projects worth Rs 4,800 crore. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Tamil Nadu for these important initiatives," he said.

He also recalled the legacy of Tamil poet Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharathiyar, who had strong connections with both Thoothukudi and Kashi, PM Modi's parliamentary constituency.

"Mahakavi Shri Subramaniya Bharathiyar was also born on this great land. He shared not just a deep connection with Thoothukudi, but also an equally strong bond with my parliamentary constituency, Kashi. Through initiatives like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, we are continuously strengthening our shared cultural heritage," he added.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects, including port infrastructure, highway upgrades, airport expansion, rail electrification, and clean energy initiatives, amounting to around Rs 4,900 crore. (ANI)

