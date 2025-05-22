New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): IndiGo Airlines issued a statement after its flight 6E 2142, which was operating from Delhi to Srinagar, encountered sudden hailstorms en route. The flight landed safely at the Srinagar airport, and the flight and the crew followed necessary protocols.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2142 operating from Delhi to Srinagar encountered sudden hailstorm en route. The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar. The airport team attended to the customers after arrival of the aircraft, prioritizing their wellbeing and comfort. The aircraft will be released post necessary inspection and maintenance", the press statement read.

On Wednesday, rain and hailstorms lashed parts of the national capital. many domestic and international flights to Delhi airport were put on halt or diverted due to inclement weather conditions.

"Many domestic and international flights to Delhi airport from various airports have been put on halt or diverted due to weather conditions," said airport sources.

In a post on X earlier on Wednesday, Air India and Delhi Aiport issued an advisory for passengers stating that rain and thunderstorms may disrupt flights to and from Delhi this evening.

"Rain and thunderstorms may disrupt flights to/from Delhi this evening," said Air India.

"Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms, flight operations may be impacted at Delhi airport.

Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all the stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport said on X.

After several days of scorching heat, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, several part of Delhi-NCR experienced a sudden change in weather on Wednesday evening.

Heavy rains and hailstorms accompanied by gusty winds hit several parts of the national capital and surrounding areas, bringing much-needed relief from the intense heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cloud mass entered North Delhi and moved south-southeastwards, triggering a dust storm and strong winds.

The winds blew at speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, along with light rainfall. (ANI)

