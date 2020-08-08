Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Advocate V V Lakshmi Narayana on Friday wrote to Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice, urging him to initiate contempt proceedings against Pandula Ravindra Babu who was recently nominated as an MLC from Governor's quota.

Babu will take oath on August 14. In his letter to Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, the lawyer accused the newly elected MLC of making disparaging and scandalous statements against judges.

"YCP leader and MLC Pandula Ravindra Babu made sensational remarks. Just a week ago, he was selected as an MLC from the Governor's Kota. He arrived in Malapuram today, where he held a press conference. On this occasion, he made serious objectionable remarks. Ravindra Babu said that neither Chandrababu nor any judge could not move the hair of our Chief Minister Jagan in any case and showed gestures of plucking hair," the lawyer alleged.

Pointing out that Babu's action was against courts and judges, Narayana, wrote, "I submit that these statements and attitude of Pandula Ravindra Babu, who was recently appointed as MLC under Hon'ble Governor quota and is scheduled to take oath on 14 August is an attack on courts as well as the hon'ble judges." (ANI)

