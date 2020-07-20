Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 20 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that all the new initiatives taken by the Central and State government during the last six years are in the interest of farmers.

"With the two new ordinances namely the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 brought by the Central government recently, the farmer can sell his produce not only in his state but in the mandis of other states as well," said the press release quoting the Chief Minister.

"Thus, under the contract farming, he can enter into an e- agreement with any person or bank for his farm produce. Besides, now he will not be required to mortgage his land with the bank for the crop loan," the press release said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

Khattar said that steps are being taken to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of doubling the farmers' income by the year 2022. For the last two years, Minimum Support Price (MSP) is declared before the sowing of crops, he said adding that with this, the farmer can make up his mind in advance to sow the crop accordingly.

He said that though the government would continue buying the crop in the mandis at MSP, in case the farmer gets price more than the MSP outside the mandis, then he can also sell his crop at a higher price. The gap in the price of crop would be compensated under the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana, he added.

The Chief Minister said that in the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by the Central Government recently, Rs 1 lakh crore has been kept for agricultural infrastructure including warehouses and agro-based industries.

He said that schemes are being chalked out to ensure that farmers of Haryana get the maximum benefit from this package. He said that the State Government has decided to hire 17,000 Kisan Mitras, who will voluntarily advise the farmers on effective utilization of land and assist in better financial management.

In reply to a question regarding steps taken by the State Government for providing relief to the people during COVID-19, he said that financial assistance ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 to 16 lakh families have been provided by the government during this period be it under the Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana or through the Building Construction Workers Welfare Board. Similarly, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, free ration would be distributed to needy families up to the month of November. (ANI)

