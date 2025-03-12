New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): An injured man was found on the divider near Bharat Mandapam on Mathura Road in New Delhi. He was shifted to the hospital where he died, Delhi police said on Wednesday.

Police are examining it from all angles. Whether it is an accident, it can be clear after the MLC report by doctors, as per police.

Delhi police further said that the identity of the deceased person is yet to be established.

More details are awaited.

