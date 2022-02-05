Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) INLD president Om Prakash Chautala on Saturday campaigned and sought votes for his friend and SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in the former Punjab chief minister's Lambi constituency.

Parkash Singh Badal (94), a five-time chief minister, is seeking re-election from Lambi constituency in the 20 February Punjab Assembly elections.

Seeking votes on Badal's behalf, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader told the gathering that when the Akali leader was the chief minister people never faced any problems.

"During Badal sahab's time, people were getting all facilities," the former Haryana chief minister said, adding other parties have also formed come to power in the state, but did they do any welfare work.

Om Prakash Chautala said all sections were happy with the pro-people policies brought by the Badal dispensation.

Targeting the BJP, he said it was due to Badal that people gave votes to the saffron outfit in Punjab when they were in alliance with the SAD.

The 87-year-old leader said his and Badal's politics have always revolved around the welfare of common masses.

He also made a mention of the farm laws and said farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere united to compel the Centre to withdraw the "anti-farmer" legislations while went on to accuse the BJP of playing divisive politics.

Om Prakash Chautala's son and INLD senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala later said the INLD chief has appealed to the people of Lambi to cast their votes for Badal.

"Only the Akali Dal government will protect the interests of farmers in the true sense and will ensure Punjab's all-round development," said Abhay Singh Chautala.

Punjab goes to polls on February 20 and the SAD is contesting these elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Badal, who recently recovered from COVID-19, was taken to a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday for a post-Covid check-up. PTI SUN VSD

