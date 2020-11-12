Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) Jail authorities in Uttar Pradesh have banned inmates from meeting their relatives on the occasion of Bhai Dooj in the wake of COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 16 this year.

The district jailer Kamlesh Singh told PTI here that guidelines have been issued by the state jail authorities to the prisoners that point out that the relatives of inmates can send only gifts packed in envelopes till November 14 but will not take in any sweets.

He said all inmates who had contracted coronavirus have recovered except one prisoner, who is still under isolation in a temporary jail in Kawal.

He said more than 700 inmates have so far tested positive for the virus.

