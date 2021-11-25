Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Indian Navy commissioned INS Vela, the fourth Scorpene-class submarine, in Mumbai on Thursday.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh commissioned INS Vela at the Noval Dockyard.

"INS Vela has the ability to undertake an entire spectrum of submarine operations. Given today's dynamic and complex security situation, its capability and firepower will play a crucial role in enhancing the Navy's ability to protect India's maritime interests," he said.

Earlier, INS Visakhapatnam was inducted into the Indian Navy on November 21. (ANI)

