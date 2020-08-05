Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) A 50-year-old police inspector attached to the State Intelligence Department (SID) died of COVID-19 here on Wednesday, two days after his father's death.

With the death of the police inspector, death toll due to the pandemic among the Maharashtra police force rose to 108, said an official.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir L-G Girish Chandra Murmu's Resignation Confirmed by AIR: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

He had been admitted to a hospital two weeks ago after developing fever and was found to have contracted the viral infection.

He was on ventilator support for the last two days, the official added.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir L-G GC Murmu Resigns, Tipped to Be Appointed as Next CAG.

He is survived by wife, son and a daughter, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)