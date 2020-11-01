Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 1 (ANI): A police inspector, a sub-inspector and a driver at Bodhan Town police station have been arrested for corruption at Nizamabad district in Telangana, police said.

Inspector of police P Rakesh demanded and accepted a bribe amount of Rs 50,000 and one mobile phone Samsung Note 20 Ultra 5G worth Rs 1,03,999 from the complainant Mohammed Sajid Ahmed, resident of Bodhan Town, Nizamabad district, police said. This was done in lieu of not registering a case against the complainant and to release his Royal Enfield Motor Cycle which was kept by the police at the Bodhan Town Police Station, police said.

The amount of Rs 50,000 and the mobile phone were recovered from his possession at his instance. Fingers of both the hands yielded positive results in the chemical tests.

Mogulaiah, sub-inspector, Bodhan Town Police Station and A Gajendra, driver of the vehicle of Inspector of Police abetted the acts of P Rakesh, police said.

The AOs performed their duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage.

The accused have been arrested and will be produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Karimnagar.

The case is under investigation. (ANI)

