New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged teachers of Delhi government schools to instill among students the spirit of making India the number one country in the world.

He was speaking at an event held to mark one year of the implementation of the Deshbhakti curriculum in Delhi government schools.

Also Read | Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized During Raid in Bhubaneswar.

The curriculum was launched on September 28 last year to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

"Political leaders will not make the country number one. It is the 130 crore people who will make the country number one.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Three Held Over Minor Girl's Forceful Marriage in Chamarajanagar.

"I request teachers to instill the spirit of making India the number one country in the world so that when students come out of schools, they work towards it," he stressed.

He also said if the Deshbhakti curriculum is started in the country, it will help eradicate the caste discrimination prevalent in the society.

"Under the curriculum, a student said she learnt that one should not look at anyone through the lens of caste. This will always stay with her. If the curriculum is implemented in the country, it will end caste discrimination," he said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government had started three curricula -- Deshbhakti, Entrepreneurship and Happiness for students.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)