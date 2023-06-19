New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday charged that the Congress has "insulted" Indian spiritual literature and the country with its "cheap" reaction to Gita Press being awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize.

Congress general secretary for communications Jairam Ramesh on Sunday alleged that the decision to honour Gita Press with the Gandhi Peace Prize is a "travesty" and "it's like awarding Savarkar and Godse”.

Also Read | Adipurush: President of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha Demands Ban of Prabhas-Starrer, Says ‘Changing Dialogues Won’t Stop Us’.

Reacting to it, VHP working president Alok Kumar said, "What a cheap statement.... It is sad that the Congress has not yet freed itself from the colonial mindset."

For 100 years, Gita Press has selflessly and devotedly made Indian spiritual and cultural literature available to the people at very affordable prices, he said and hailed the government's decision to confer the prestigious award on it.

Also Read | Karnataka Congress Lodges Complaint Against BJP President JP Nadda, Amit Malviya.

The VHP leader termed the Congress leader's remark "disappointing and insulting" to the country and said the reference to Godse is “tantamount to insulting the entire Indian spiritual literature.”

“I condemn it,” he added.

The VHP leader said V D Savarkar commands great respect and “his insult is an insult to the country”.

The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on Gita Press, Gorakhpur, in recognition of its "outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods", the Ministry of Culture announced on Sunday.

A jury headed by the prime minister unanimously decided to select Gita Press as the recipient of the prize, the ministry said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)