New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) 'Tarini' carrying two women officers on Thursday crossed the International Date Line (IDL), achieving a significant milestone during the crew's global circumnavigation expedition, officials said.

"As the vessel sailed eastwards, the crew adjusted their clocks to account for the date change, symbolising the blending of two consecutive calendar days," a Navy spokesperson said.

"Tarini successfully crossed the International Date Line (IDL) today at approximately 1130 hours, Indian Standard Time (IST)," he said.

This notable achievement marks a significant milestone in the crew's ongoing global circumnavigation expedition, the official added.

'Tarini' is undertaking the global circumnavigation journey under the Navika Sagar Parikrama II, an Indian Navy expedition attempting a double-handed circumnavigation of the earth via the three Great Capes. The boat was flagged off from Goa on October 2, 2024, by Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

Carrying the two women officers, 'Tarini' had left the Lyttelton Port in New Zealand on Saturday for the longest and the most challenging leg of its expedition.

INSV 'Tarini' had reached Lyttelton on December 22, completing the second leg of the historic circumnavigation being undertaken by two Indian Navy officers -- Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A -- symbolising India's growing prowess of maritime exploration.

The crew had left the Lyttelton Port for its onward passage -- third leg of the expedition -- to Port Stanley (Falkland Islands). This is the longest leg of the expedition with a distance of approximately 5,600 nautical miles (about 10,400 km), the official said.

During the stay at Lyttelton, the crew undertook repairs and maintenance of the vessel with particular focus on the next leg where it will cross the South Pacific, pass through the treacherous Drake Passage, before crossing Cape Horn to reach Port Stanley, the spokesperson earlier said.

Admiral Tripathi had recently complimented the two women officers onboard 'Tarini' for exhibiting courage, grit and dedication in their ongoing expedition, saying it "exemplifies the indomitable spirit of adventure and resilience that defines the naval force".

