Guwahati, Dec 7 (PTI) A 100-day intensified TB elimination campaign was launched in Assam on Saturday by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya with a focus on 17 districts from where a high number of cases are reported.

Launching the campaign, Acharya spoke about the socio-economic burden of TB, which predominantly affects the poorer sections.

He stressed the importance of community-driven efforts in implementing the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP).

He noted the state's innovative measures, including the integration of TB services at Health and Wellness Centres under the Ayushman Bharat programme, free TB treatment in tea garden areas, and TB detection through boat clinics in 'char' areas.

The governor hailed the Ni-kshay Mitra campaign under the PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, which has seen widespread participation of corporates and public sector entities.

Contributions from organisations such as OIL India, ONGC, GAIL India, and Power Grid Corporation of India have provided critical nutritional and treatment support to TB patients, he said.

The special 100-day campaign has been started with a focus on the high-burden TB districts. Along with better drugs and diagnosis, patient support amount has also been doubled under the programme.

The campaign includes activities such as high-burden area mapping, identification of vulnerable populations in tea gardens, slums, and mining areas, extensive screening campaigns, and promoting public participation to mobilise resources and raise awareness.

