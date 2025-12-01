Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 1 (ANI): Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Monday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) show-cause notice to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the KIIFB masala bonds case is politically motivated, noting that it was a deliberate attempt by the centre to "force" the CPI(M)-led LDF government to adopt a "pro-BJP" stance ahead of upcoming assembly elections in the state set to take place next year.

Speaking to reporters, Muraleedharan alleged that the repeated issuance of notices to the Chief Minister suggests an attempt to influence political positioning in the state.

"The Chief Minister keeps receiving notices from time to time. The intention is to force him into taking a pro-BJP stand, especially with the elections approaching. But no matter who tries to lift the BJP, it will not rise. They may try to intimidate occasionally, but eventually they will settle down," the senior Congress leader said.

Earlier, the ED had issued show cause notices to Kerala CM Vijayan and officials of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) in connection with alleged violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), officials said.

The notices were issued 19 days back on November 12, 2025, during adjudication proceedings, said the officials, adding "the noticees are not required to appear personally."

Besides the Kerala CM (Chairman, KIIFB), the notices were issued to KM Abraham (CEO, KIIFB), T M Thomas Issac (Vice Chairman, KIIFB), and KIIFB.

The case concerns alleged irregularities in KIIFB's external commercial borrowings (ECB) through Masala Bonds issued on the London and Singapore Stock Exchanges.

Muraleedharan also commented on the sexual harassment allegations against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, reaffirming that the party has taken a clear stance on the matter.

"The stand of the Congress has been made clear by the KPCC. Anyone who turns against it will have to face the consequences. Rahul Mankootathil is no longer a Congress worker. We are on the threshold of the elections," he stated.

On Sunday, the senior Congress leader said that the party considers the suspension of Mamkootathil as equivalent to expulsion, making it clear that the "chapter" is closed for the party.

Muraleedharan said the suspended MLA should not be permitted to participate in any party-related event or campaign for Congress candidates in the upcoming election, as the local body elections are set to take place in the South Indian state this month.

"Rahul Mamkootathil should not be allowed to attend any programme from now on. He should not step out for campaigning for Congress candidates. Those destined to rise will rise, and those who are not will fade away," Muraleedharan said, adding that the party has made its position clear.

Mamootathil, who is the MLA for Kerala's Palakkad, has been booked on charges of alleged rape, criminal intimidation, and coerced abortion, with the FIR listing multiple non-bailable sections. Kerala Police have also arraigned his friend Joby Joseph as the second accused in the case. (ANI)

