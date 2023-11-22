Kochi, Nov 22 (PTI) In a celebration of maritime skill and adventure, the Indian Navy flagged off the second edition of Inter Command Ocean Sailing Race 2023 from Kochi to Goa in a spectacular ceremony at the Naval Base here on Wednesday.

The race features four 40-footer sail boats INSV Bulbul, INSV Neelkanth, INS Kadalpur and INSV Hariyal promising an adventurous journey in the Arabian sea.

Each sailboat has a crew of eight personnel from three Naval commands and a combined team of Andaman and Nicobar Command including Delhi area, a statement said here.

The race is special from its previous edition as it includes a mixed crew comprising both men and women officers and sailors, symbolising gender neutrality and providing equal opportunity to one and all, it said.

As many as 32 participants would endure the challenges at sea, each one vying for the coveted title, as their vessels navigate through the dynamic currents and strong winds of the Arabian Sea.

The race was flagged off by Rear Admiral Subir Mukherjee, Admiral Superintendent Yard here, it said.

The sailing event is coordinated by Ocean Sailing Node, Goa in association with Offshore Sailing Club, Kochi.

The race is being organised by Southern Naval Command under the aegis of Indian Naval Sailing Association based at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi, it said.

The boats are expected to skilfully leverage the winds and proceed to Goa without the use of engines, covering a distance of 360 nautical miles.

Prior to the race, an Ocean Sailing Clinic was organised for the participating teams at Kochi from November 14-19, it said.

Indian Navy has made significant efforts to revitalise the sailing tradition, emphasising its commitment to preserve maritime heritage and promote seamanship skills.

Through the pioneering efforts of Sail Training Ships INS Tarangini and INS Sudarshini and circumnavigation onboard INSVs Mhadel and Tarani, the Indian Navy has taken a centre stage in Ocean Sailing expeditions, the statement added.

