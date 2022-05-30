Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30 (ANI): Under the guidance of the Department of Youth Services and Sports Kishtwar officer Kharati Lal Sharma, an inter-school Under-19 tournament for both boys and girls in various sports commenced on Sunday.

"A huge gathering of spectators boosted players by clapping with energy throughout the U/19 ISZL tournament organized by DYSSO Kishtwar KL Sharma and under supervision of Shahnawaz Qazi O/A incharge of the tournament," tweeted the office of Sharma on Sunday.

Tournaments of games like kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, rope skipping and tug of war will take place under the inter-school Under-19 tournament, here at Chowghan Ground in Kishtwar.

The matches at all the venues were supervised by the concerned in-charge and officials of the sports department Kishtwar, informed the Jammu and Kashmir government in a press release.

The teams participating from different schools showcased their talent in different games.

