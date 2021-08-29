New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday arrested an inter-state arms supplier in Rohini for allegedly supplying weapons to the criminals of Jharkhand, Bihar, and seized arms and ammunition from their possession.

The arrested accused was subjected to sustained interrogation upon which he disclosed that he is a part of illegal arms and ammunition supply syndicate. He disclosed that he used to communicate with smugglers through social media platforms.

Also Read | IIT JAM 2022 Application Process Begins On jam.iitr.ac.in; Check Complete Details Here.

He used to supply illegal firearms from Rajender and Nehang Singh, residents of Madhya Pradesh.

On further investigation, he revealed that pistols supplied by him would eventually go into the hands of Aman Sahu Gang and other notorious criminals of Bihar and Jharkhand. (ANI)

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Stepfather in Visakhapatnam; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)