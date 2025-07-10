Thane, Jul 10 (PTI) An inter-state criminal wanted by several states in more than 30 cases, including for murder and extortion, has been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Mohammad Ibrahim Mohammad Sayeed (39), had cases registered against him in various states, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi and Maharashtra, they said.

He was nabbed from Uttan in Bhayander (East) here on July 7 after a tip-off in connection with a case of housebreaking and theft of a car and other valuables registered against him at Valsad in neighbouring Gujarat, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said in a statement.

The Valsad police had registered an FIR against him under sections 331(4) (house-trespass or housebreaking) and section 305(a) (theft in a dwelling house, means of transportation or place of worship) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During interrogation of the accused, it came to light that he was a "habitual offender with a criminal history spanning several states, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, as well as in Mumbai, Pune and Thane districts of Maharashtra," the official said.

"He has more than 30 cases registered against him, including for murder, attempt to murder, house-breaking, extortion and possession of illegal firearms," he said, adding that non-bailable warrants had been issued against the accused in some of these cases.

The accused has been handed over to the Valsad police for further investigation, the official said.

