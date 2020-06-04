India News | Interaction Held with Firms to Set Up Bulk Drugs Park in Panipat Industrial Estate

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): As many as 90 companies and experts attended an interaction held under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Industries, A K Singh in the presence of MD, HSIIDC, Anurag Agarwal regarding setting up of bulk drugs park over an area of about 650 acres in Industrial Estate Panipat, Haryana.

While stating this here on Thursday, a spokesman of HSIIDC said that the need to strengthen the bulk drug supply chain in post-COVID-19 scenario has created the need for the development of bulk drug manufacturing in the country.

The bulk drugs park over an area of about 650 acres in Industrial Estate Panipat is also under the consideration of Haryana government. In order to assess the demand and to understand the requirement for the successful creation of such a park, the process of stakeholder consultation has been initiated, he said.

Main participants from the stakeholders included Pranav Gupta of Ashoka University, Dinesh Dua, CEO, Nectar Lifesciences and Chairman of Pharmexcil, BR Sikri, chairman, Bulk Drugs Manufacturing Association among others. (ANI)

